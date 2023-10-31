Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A Ugandan national was surprised after a female attendant at Expressway asked police officers to go back in line and use the right lane.

The cops were trying to behave as if they were above the law but they met their match at the busy Expressway.

The Ugandan man recorded the video and said that in his home country, cops operate with impunity and recklessly drive on the pavements but in Kenya, no one is above the law.

“They have kicked out the cops. In Kampala, cops drive on pavements,’’ he was heard saying as he recorded the video.

The cops had no option but to comply.

Watch the video.

