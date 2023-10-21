Saturday, October 21, 2023 – There was drama at Mombasa SGR Terminus after a bold man confronted a police officer for reportedly taking bribes.

In the video shared on social media, the man is seen questioning the police officer on why he was taking bribes.

When the rogue officer realized that he was being recorded, he tried to confiscate the phone, leading to an altercation.

“Why are you taking bribes? That’s wrong. I am putting this on social media,” the man was heard saying.

Other Kenyans ganged up against the officer towards the end of the video.

Watch the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.