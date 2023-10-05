Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Outgoing Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome, is among three cabinet secretaries who were ‘demoted’ by President William Ruto in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Wednesday evening.

Wahome was moved from the Water and Irrigation docket and taken to the Lands docket.

What many Kenyans don’t know is that Wahome was demoted for accusing the government of transferring multi-billion water projects from the Mt Kenya region to Rift Valley.

The CS has been accusing Water and Irrigation Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh of neglecting Mt Kenya residents when it comes to water projects and taking them to Rift Valley which is the home turf of President William Ruto.

It is due to this that Wahome was moved to a less lucrative docket and it is just a matter of time before he is shown the door for fighting for Mt Kenya residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST