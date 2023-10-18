Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Former Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has said she regrets daily for refusing to dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2022 presidential election.

In a tell-all interview with one of the local TV stations, Sabina, who is currently Jubilee Party leader, said President William Ruto had assured her of the Nairobi Deputy Governor seat if she dumped Azimio One Kenya and joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Sabina, who is currently a nominated Member of Parliament, said if she had accepted Ruto’s offer, she would now be a big person with a lot of money.

Chege also disputed the narrative that President Uhuru Kenyatta built prominent Mt. Kenya politicians, stating that the opposite was true.

“If I had taken that opportunity. Today I would be very big in politics with a lot of money.

“So it pains me to hear people say that I was bought to undermine Uhuru’s control of Jubilee,” Chege stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST