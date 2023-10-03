Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to have identified a formidable team that will challenge President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for the presidency in 2027.

According to Raila’s lieutenants, he is not preparing to vie again having lost the contest five times since 1997.

Though some of his close lieutenants have been telling him to fire his last bullet in 2027, Raila, 79, has told those close to him that he has made up his mind and he wants to be a kingmaker during the contest.

Sources said Raila Odinga wants former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for the presidency and to be deputised by former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa.

By backing Kalonzo for the presidency in 2027, Raila will not only be repaying him for the support but also keep his political bastion of Nyanza, Western and coastal regions intact.

By selecting Wamalwa as Kalonzo’s deputy, Raila Odinga wants to neutralize the presence of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula in Luhya land by alleviating the former Saboti MP to be the second in command.

Raila is aware that if Wamalwa vies as a second in command, Mudavadi and Wetangula’s influence in western Kenya will fade since they are just flower girls in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST