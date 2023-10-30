Monday, October 30, 2023 – A 50-year-old mother has proved that age is just a number by knocking out her son’s 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in a bizarre Mixed Martial Arts event in Poland on Saturday, October 28.

Many fight fans were shocked to hear that Małgorzata Zwierzyńska, who also goes by the name ‘Gosia Magical’, was planning a cage fight against her son’s ex-girlfriend, Nikola Alokin.

Zwierzyńska, who has found fame online making videos with her son Daniel who is a streamer, proved she was up to the task and defeated her son’s ex by knockout after a flurry of punches.

‘Thank god slippers weren’t allowed otherwise it would’ve been a blood bath,’ a fan wrote on X.

‘Don’t ever mess with a mother after you break her child’s heart,’ said another.

Watch the video below

A 50 year old mother fought and knocked out her son’s 19 year old ex-girlfriend in an MMA fight. 😭‼️ pic.twitter.com/rzfE948PtU — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 29, 2023