Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – State House spent Sh700 million for the construction of a modern presidential dais, the 2023 /2024 supplementary estimates have revealed.

The estimates tabled in the National Assembly show that in total, State House received Sh4.1 billion which includes Sh3.2 billion for both State House and State House affairs and Sh900 million that was spent to cater for operations and maintenance.

The estimates from the National Treasury also show the government also spent Sh1.5 billion under the Tourism Product Development and Diversification to cater for the facelift of the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

The said expenditures are part of the additional allocation of Sh21.1 billion comprising Sh6.9 billion under recurrent and Sh14.4 billion under development expenditure that the National Treasury has approved under Article 223 of the constitution. Of the money, Sh698.8 million has already been disbursed.

“Following the adjustments, the National Treasury has made to the votes and programmes, some programs have exceeded the ten percent threshold,” the estimates read in part.

The National Treasury in this regard is requesting special approval of the expenditure adjustments which are beyond the 10 percent threshold in accordance with regulation 40(9) of the Public Finance Management Regulations 2015.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST