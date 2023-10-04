Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has revealed the amount of money Kenya Defence Forces officers are paid when they die in missions.

While responding to questions raised by Senators on Wednesday, Duale said the amounts vary depending on whether one was serving within the country or outside.

The CS noted that the payment is usually released within 30 days of the officer’s death.

According to Duale, families of KDF officers who died while serving in the country receive Sh4 million while those serving in peace missions outside the country get an additional amount of Sh7.4 million making the total amount in compensation Sh11.4 million.

This amount is in addition to the deceased officer’s pension.

“This is nothing to hide so I will say what we give immediately within 30 days. If the officer is serving within our country immediately he gets Sh4 million above his pension which has a component called death gratuity. But if he is serving in ATMIS in Somalia, apart from the Sh4 million, the AU and UN give that family US$50,000 (Sh7,430,000),” Duale said.

The CS further noted that the families receive additional support in terms of facilitative support that focuses on widows, orphans, dependants, and service personnel living with disabilities.

They also receive counseling and psychological support services to assist service personnel and families in coping with loss and grief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST