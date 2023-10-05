Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has sent a cryptic message to President William Ruto after he authorized the sending of 1000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

Ruto, without consulting Kenyans, who are the owners of the constitution, authorized the sending of the troops to the Caribbean country to deal with criminal gangs that have made the country ungovernable.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ngunyi quoted late Nigerian author, Chinua Achebe who stated “MEN were MEN and WOMEN liked it that way?”

He also urged Ruto that nobody took an oath of office with him and he could do what he thought.

“Dear Ruto: What happens if Haiti is a DIPLOMATIC success? Do you remember when “…MEN were MEN and WOMEN liked it that way?” (Achebe). And do you recall that: “.A man has to do what a man has to do?”. Did any of us take the oath of office with you? Fulfil ONLY your OWN PURPOSE,” Mutahi wrote on his X account

The Kenyan DAILY POST