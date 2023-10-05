Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Residents of the Nyakach area, along the Kericho-Kisumu border, have accused elected leaders of abandoning them after fresh ethnic clashes erupted that left 6 people dead.

Speaking yesterday, a section of the residents wondered why the leaders were silent when people were being killed like ‘chickens’.

A woman said the clashes had made it difficult for women to carry out their businesses at the Sondu market, yet it was their only source of income.

“We women depend on Sondu market to earn a living and provide for our families. But now we are sleeping hungry. Our people are being killed like chicken, but our leaders are nowhere to be seen,” one woman emotionally said.

Residents called on Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o and Senator Tom Ojienda to help them, arguing that they are becoming helpless because of the deadly ethnic clashes.

Earlier, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o condemned the attacks, saying the national government should swiftly arrest those behind the killings.

While condemning the attacks, the Kisumu governor called on the national government to ensure justice for the affected families.

