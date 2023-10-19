Thursday October 19, 2023 – A Nairobi trader has claimed that Nairobi County officers, popularly known as Kanjos, robbed her of Ksh 400,000 at Mwariro Market along Ring Road.

The lady, who sells potatoes in bulk, alleged that she lost all the cash she had made in sales and was counting huge losses after Kanjo raided her shop.

Furthermore, the officers allegedly manhandled her, took the Ksh 400,000 cash from her pocket, and nearly snatched her phone during the incident that happened yesterday evening.

The woman attributed the raid to a misunderstanding between the county officials and the market management, adding that the traders ended up bearing the brunt.

”There is a possible conflict between the county council officials and market directors that has caught traders in between,” she alleged but did not divulge whether the directors reached out to the traders to clarify the issue.

She also did not clarify if she had filed a report with the police in an effort to recover her Ksh 400,000 cash.

Nonetheless, the lady further complained that she is charged a Ksh 9,000 -10,000 fee before she accesses the market, based on the capacity of potatoes she transports from the farm to her shop.

Other than the frustrations by the kanjos, traders selling perishable goods complained of high cess fees imposed by the County Government.

Earlier on Wednesday, smokie and egg vendors at the Nairobi CBD counted losses after Nairobi Kanjos confiscated their trollies.

The county council askaris alleged that the vendors were operating without licenses.

However, Governor Sakaja condemned their actions, apologised and compensated the vendors Sh10,000 each.

'I will not pay a bribe, I am not a hawker,' screams journalist arrested by kanjo askaris

Governor Johnson. Governor Johnson Sakaja pic.twitter.com/Go01bIWzG8 — Prince Victor Yoya™ (@Prince_Victer) October 19, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST