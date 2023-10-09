Monday, October 9, 2023 – Fresh rebellion is brewing inside Kenya Kwanza Alliance with Mt Kenya Members of Parliament holding secret night meetings to try to chart their own political path.

Sources say the rebellion is a result of betrayal by President William Ruto and his close handlers who they accuse of neglecting the Mt Kenya electorate who voted for the Head of State to the last man in last year’s election.

According to lawyer Wahome Thuku, 30 MPs from Mt Kenya region on Saturday gathered at a hotel and discussed a lot of issues affecting the region and they even prepared a press conference but they were threatened by Ruto’s operatives.

This is what lawyer Wahome Thuku wrote on his Facebook page.

“Close to 30 MPs from Mt Kenya held a late night meeting two days ago, discussing a series of issues, including the allocation of resources to the region. They went past 10 p.m. They prepared a press briefing and organised a press conference the following morning.

That morning Thursday, they received a verbal memo telling them not to even attempt. They all went under. I’m sure if these were Rift Valley MPs, the news conference would have happened.

Folks, this whole crop of Mt Kenya leaders is a waste, except one or two here and there. Waoga. I will be shocked if you return them to Parliament 2027 expecting them to be any different. Change is good,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST