Monday, October 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has started showing his true colours, going by how he responded to the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, on Saturday.

Ruto was touring Kiambu County when Ichung’wah, who is also a Kikuyu Member of Parliament, asked the head of state to address the issue of water shortage in the area.

Ruto responded angrily to Ichungw’a and requested that the MP direct that question to Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome.

“Sasa wewe Ichungw’a unaniuliza maneno ya maji hiyo inanihusu na nani.” Unataka nitoe wapi maji.

“Hiyo swali uliza waziri hapa Alice Wahome atakujibu.

Which roughly translates to, “Now you, Ichungw’a, are asking me about water-related matters. Where do you want me to get the water from? Ask that question to the minister here, Alice Wahome, and she will respond to you.”

Ichung’wah looked dejected when the Head of State responded to him for asking a “stupid question”

