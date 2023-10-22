Sunday, October 22, 2023 – A popular member of the Luo community has revealed how President William Ruto loves the Luo community, unlike his predecessors.

In a social media post on Sunday, political commentator, Samson Ogola, stated that Ruto loves the Luo nation since he is the first head of state to appoint a member of the Luo community as the Head of the military.

Currently, the Chief of Defence Forces is General Francis Omondi Ogolla who hails from Luo Nyanza.

“H.E Dr. William Ruto, and General Francis Omondi Ogola, Chief of The Defence French Forces! Ogolla is the first Luo to lead the military since independence! In other words…

“It’s only under President Ruto that a Luo has been given the honor to lead our military. Uhuru and Raila would rather extend the term of General Kibochi than to give a Luo the leadership!

“But there are jokers who still want you to believe that Ruto “hates Luos with a passion”! Can you imagine!

“Anyway, in Williams government, your tribe doesn’t count as long as you are qualified for the job!,” Samson Ogola wrote on his X platform.

