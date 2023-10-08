Sunday, October 8, 2023 – There was drama during President William Ruto’s tour of the Nyanza region after Uriri Member of Parliament, Mark Nyamita, was manhandled by the President’s bodyguards.

The rebel MP, who was among the first ODM MPs to dump Raila Odinga for Ruto, wanted to access the main dias where the President was seated but the no-nonsense guards from the President Security Team denied him access.

He was manhandled and chased away.

In the video, some people can be heard in the background telling the security team that the man they were denying access to the dias is a ‘mheshimiwa’.

‘’Huyo ni mheshimiwa,’’ some people were heard saying as the confrontation ensued.

However, the security refused to allow him into the main dias despite endless pleas.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.