Friday, October 27, 2023 – Blogger Pauline Njoroge has blasted President William Ruto for visiting Uhuru Gardens ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit next week.

Speaking at a Jubilee faction, Pauline claimed that at the time, Uhuru Kenyatta (now retired president) was setting up the museum, Ruto, then deputy president, was busy politicking atop cars.

“And now some people are trying to go there because they have visitors next week, yet they have never gone there. Why? Because when the museum and roads were being built, they were on top of cars, doing politics. They had no idea what was at the museum,” she said.

The KSh 60b Ultramodern Memorial Park, with a hotel and presidential library, was built to house Kenya’s traditions and preserve heritage.

At the same time, Njoroge also claimed that the current leaders cannot be bragged about, as there is nothing in them that one can imitate.

As the country celebrated the former president’s birthday, Njoroge applauded him for his exemplary performance during his reign.

“I look up to his excellency, former President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is an inspirational leader. He is that leader you can tell your children to look up to and take as a role model. But now, do we have any leaders to imitate?” she posed.

“Uhuru Kenyatta, being a visionary leader, not only built infrastructure that is going to help this country for another 20 or 30 years, but he also remembered that people who do not know their history are bound to repeat historical mistakes,” he added.

Just a day after the launch of the museum by the former president, Ruto said in a televised debate that the government spent over KSh 100 billion unbudgeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST