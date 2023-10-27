Friday, October 27, 2023 – Renowned communication and digital strategist Pauline Njoroge mocked President William Ruto after he visited Uhuru Gardens Museum ahead of King Charles III’s visit next week.

Speaking at a Jubilee faction on Thursday, Pauline claimed that at the time, Uhuru Kenyatta (now retired president) was setting up the museum, Ruto, then deputy president, was busy politicking atop cars.

“And now some people are trying to go there because they have visitors next week, yet they have never gone there. Why? Because when the museum and roads were being built, they were on top of cars, doing politics. They had no idea what was at the museum,” she said.

The Sh 60 billion engineering masterpiece, with a hotel and presidential library, was built to house Kenya’s traditions and preserve heritage.

“We shall also highlight our culture as social diversity. I am proud to have a midwife in the birth of this national endeavor. I am so grateful to God,” said Uhuru Kenyatta during the launch of the project last year.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to tour the facility next week during their first trip to Kenya.

