Monday, October 9, 2023 – It is now emerging that Moses Kuria was caught flat-footed after President Ruto reshuffled Cabinet last week.

Word has it that he received the news in the media just like any ordinary Kenyan.

After he received the news, he made several attempts to find out why he was kept in the dark but he was asked to reach out to the ‘’big man’’.

He began talking about the change after he realised that the decision was already final and there was very little he could do.

According to reports, Kuria did not expect to be demoted.

This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.