Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has sent a message to Kenyans hours after the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the prices of fuel to a record high.

In the latest preview announced on Saturday, EPRA increased the price of super petrol from 211 to Sh 217, diesel Sh 205.47 up from 200.99, and kerosene 205.06, up from Sh 202.6.

When EPRA announced a price hike last month, Kuria who was then Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary urged Kenyans to prepare for an increase of fuel up to February 2024 due to global fuel market volatility.

“Global crude prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes, expect pump prices to go up by Sh 10 every month till February,” Kuria said in September.

Kuria was attacked by Kenyans for saying this and many were calling for his sacking.

On Saturday, Kuria laughed at Kenyans saying they believe in voodoo rather than science which is factual and predictable.

Kuria said ‘science’ indicated that fuel prices would continue rising, but Kenyans were not ready for that particular conversation, adding that they would prefer being numbed by anecdotes.

“Mackenzies and Ezekiel Oderos of this world will always have a field day in Kenya because Kenyans prefer Voodoo to Science,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST