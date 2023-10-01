Sunday, October 1, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando has savagely attacked President William Ruto after he sacked Kathleen Openda as the Chairperson of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) Board.

In a Gazette Notice dated 29 September, Ruto revoked the appointment of Openda and replaced her with former police spokesman, Charles Owino.

Kathleen, who is one of the most educated women in Kenya, was a known former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s apologist and she blended well with members of the Kenyatta family.

In a social media post on Saturday evening, Kabando termed Ruto a kleptomaniac leader for sacking an intellectual and replacing her with a heckler in the name of Charles Owino.

Kabando further said KIMC needed the integrity of Openda who is a Cardiff University graduate and also an Eisenhower and Chevening scholar.

“Kathleen Openda is a scion of prestigious Cardiff University, of esteemed Eisenhower Fellowship, a Chevening Scholar. So terrible that political vindictiveness and intolerance in Ruto’s kleptocracy are revoking intellectual integrity in public service. KIMC dearly needed Kathleen”, Kabando stated on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST