Monday, October 16, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has savagely attacked renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi after he called him a standard 7 dropout.

The war of words started after Atwoli and former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko came to the defense of fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda, who is accused of masquerading as a lawyer without going to a law class.

Ahmednasir, in a message on his X platform, said Atwoli and Sonko were defending the fake lawyer because they are class 7 drops out like Mwenda.

“Is it mere coincidence that the most vociferous and squeaky supporters of Mr. Brian Mwenda are Sonko and Dr Francis Atwoli, two Kenyans who left school at class 7?” posed Ahmednasir.

However, in a fast rejoinder, Atwoli claimed Ahmednasir judged Mwenda unfairly, yet he also started his career as a legal practitioner without proper qualifications.

“Like Brian, you allegedly committed forgery by attaining a Certificate of Completion of Pupillage without attending pupillage as required by the Advocates Act. But you’ve risen to be a top advocate,” started Atwoli.

The veteran trade unionist further claimed Ahmednasir was corrupt and had been involved in corruption malpractices such as demanding bribes and swindling unsuspecting clients.

He went ahead to give an instance in which he blocked the lawyer from fleecing the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) millions.

“My only concern is that you’ve become more of a swindler than an advocate. Swindling billions from clients: without reminding you where we disagreed on unjust demands of millions you had made at NSSF and of which I stopped.

“What is LSK doing about rogue advocates like you?” posed Atwoli.

The Kenyan DAILY POST