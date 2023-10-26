Thursday, October 26, 2023 – The move by Chief Justice Martha Koome to legalize prostitution has been well-received by Atheists in Kenya.

The Atheists In Kenya Society has praised CJ Koome for proposing lesser punishment for prostitution through the Penal Code Amendment Bill 2023.

The society, through its President, Harrison Mumia, welcomed the proposal to delete Sections 153, 154, and 155 of the Penal Code, which imposes a prison sentence of up to 3 years for sex workers.

The CJ made the proposals via the National Council on the Administration of Justice, which she chairs.

”Prostitution, according to this draft Bill, will still be an offence, however not punishable through imprisonment but through the use of alternative modes of handling petty offences. This is progress,” the statement partly read.

”Our position is that prostitution should be decriminalized and, in fact, legalized,” Atheists further advised Koome to grant sex workers more freedom.

According to Mumia, sex workers should be treated equally under the law and given equal access to all services.

”They deserve the same legal protections as anybody else. They should be able to maintain their livelihood without fear of violence or arrest, access health care and other services without discrimination, and seek justice when they are harmed,” the statement further read.

“Decriminalization would help bring sex workers out of the dangerous margins and into the light where people are protected — not targeted — by the law,” the statement added.

The current provisions in the Constitution in sections 153, 154, and 155 on prostitution state imprisonment of up to three years for anyone found guilty, both men and women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.