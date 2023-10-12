Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A second US aircraft carrier is heading to the Mediterranean sea for a “long-scheduled deployment,” the White House has said as Israel prepares for a ground offensive into Palestine.

National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby said the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its strike group is set to begin deployment in the next week, and will transit the Atlantic Ocean on its way to the Mediterranean Sea.

It is not currently planned for deployment to the eastern Mediterranean where the US has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in a show of deterrence against Iran and other anti-Israel countries joining the conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.

Kirby said the Eisenhower “will be available if needed” in the eastern Mediterranean, but said “no decisions have been made.”

“No operational decisions like that have been made, but she will be heading in that direction, her ships will be with her, and she certainly will be an available asset if needed,” he said.

“We’re sending a loud and clear message: The United States is ready to take action should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to escalate or widen this war. We’re also going to continue to talk to our Israeli partners about their needs to ensure again that they have with what they require to defend their country and their people,” he added.

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a surprise military attack on Saturday by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israel.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood- a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.