Friday, October 27, 2023 – An investigation into the disappearance of British rugby player Levi Davis has been suspended by Spanish officials, a year after he went missing from an Irish bar in Barcelona.

Authorities confirmed the court’s investigation had been held, a decision court sources have said is ‘provisional’ after police searches turned up no results.

One insider told The Sun that the case could be reopened if new evidence comes to light. The suspension will not affect a separate investigation by Spanish police.

Mr Davis, a rugby union player and X Factor: Celebrity guest, disappeared on October 29, 2022, after travelling alone to Barcelona from Ibiza.

Police concluded in April they believed Mr Davis, 24, had likely drowned after a witness on a cruise liner claimed to have seen a man fitting his description in the sea on the day he went missing.

Divers then searched the area in May, but found nothing to move the case on.

The update comes days before the anniversary of Mr. Davis’ disappearance on October 29 last year.

The case’s suspension will not affect the investigation still ongoing by Spanish police. However, the investigation is understood to be inactive.

Mr Davis’ disappearance remains a mystery to police, but the leading theory is that he drowned off the coast of Barcelona the day he went missing.

The Ealing Trailfinders winger was last seen leaving the Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on the famous Rambla.

Security cameras caught him leaving the pub, after just 35-minutes at 10.05pm. He had ordered a pint while watching football on TV.

He walked the short distance north on La Rambla to the nearby Hard Rock Cafe before heading south again and towards the port.

Detectives said earlier this year they had discovered Mr Davis’ phone signal was last picked up in the early hours of 30 October by a telephone mast near the port.

His passport was then found a few days after his disappearance lying on a bench nearby.

Catalan police launched a search for Mr Davis on November 8 before receiving an official missing persons’ report from an Ibiza-based friend on November 12.

Officers also spoke to four crew members of a cruise liner docking in Barcelona at 6.30am on 30 October – the day after Levi disappeared – who reported seeing a man in the sea wearing the same light-coloured top as Levi.

They said the man shouted for help several times in English.

A lifebuoy was thrown down to him but a subsequent search by police and coastguard found no body.

Officials at first said drowning was only ‘one line of inquiry’ and that others hadn’t been ruled out.

Julie Davis, his mother, criticised the investigation by Spanish police as being ‘slow’.

She also claimed that her son was depressed after struggling with ‘money worries’ and ‘racial prejudice’ in his career at the time of his disappearance.

The case was handed over to a specialist investigative unit in February 2023.

Mr Davis played Premiership rugby union for Bath between 2017 and 2020, when he joined Ealing Trailfinders. A year later he signed for Worthing Raiders.

He starred on Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a singing group known as Try Star. He also appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.