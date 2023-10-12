Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Scott Disick has revealed he wants to get down with his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Khloé for his 40th birthday.

Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian, 44, from 2006 to 2015. They share three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Kourtney is currently expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker, 47.

On Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Disick, who turned 40 on May 26, appeared to hint at entering into his new decade by enjoying a casual fling with Khloé Kardashian, 39.

The comment came after the Good American founder accompanied Disick to Sports Rehab LA, where Dr.Patrick Khaziran examined Disick’s MRI results after his car accident last year left him with back pain, and ruined his sex life.

The doctor revealed the birthday boy was on the “cusp” of “possibly” needing back surgery, after flipping his Lamborghini Urus in August 2022.

Disick claimed the incident “changed everything” in his life, including him gaining weight — and not being able to partake in his favorite pastime.

“What did you do before you hurt your back, for fun?” Khaziran asked.

“Sex,” Disick quickly answered, adding “but now I can’t move, so I’m terrible.”

Kardashian asked if that was “motivation” to complete physical therapy.

“Get back on the wagon to f–k?” Disick bluntly asked. “No motion for me.”

Disick also revealed he spent “a few hours” with a spiritual healer who encouraged him to “microdose some shrooms,” but determined that path to healing wasn’t for him.

Reflecting on his experience with Khaziran, Disick told the cameras, “I figure better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by her,” he said, presumably about the spiritual healer. “So I’m happy to commit to this.”

“And then on my 40th birthday, or something maybe? Me and you?” Disick jokingly asked Kardashian.

“Me and you, what?” she emotionlessly fired back.

“I don’t know, you heard him,” Disick referred back to the doctor.

Kardashian wasn’t having it, telling him, “You might have bumped your head as well. Maybe you need a brain surgery.”

“No, but on my 40th birthday maybe I’ll feel better,” Disick said, admitting it “doesn’t seem like we’re getting anywhere,” with Khloé.

At the time of the crash, TMZ reported the Talentless founder sustained a minor cut to his head but refused medical attention at the scene of the Los Angeles accident.

The wreck involved no other cars, with some online reports alleging that speed appeared to have played a role in the flip.