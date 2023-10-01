Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are reportedly the front-runners to Victor Osimhen should the striker decide to leave Napoli in the wake of the club’s offensive TikTok videos.

The Serie A side sparked controversy when they posted two videos to their TikTok account that appeared to make fun of the 24-year-old, with one showing Osimhen missing a penalty, and the second which compared the player to a ‘coconut’, widely viewed as a racial slur.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda threatened the club with legal action as the videos gained traction on social media, but despite the controversy, the Nigerian striker started for the Scudetto winners against Udinese on Wednesday evening and scored in the 4-1 win.

Victor Osimhen’s former suitors, Al-Hilal, could be the front-runners to sign the player in January should the 24-year-old decide his relationship with Napoli is irreparable.