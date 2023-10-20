Friday, October 20, 2023– The Nairobi County Government has vowed to punish a city askari who was captured in a video clip engaging in a war of words with a female motorist in the city.

Gloria Ntazola, a TikToker, took the country by storm after she filmed a ‘soap opera’ pitting her against a Nairobi county inspectorate officer.

To instigate the drama was the marshal’s move to get into Ntazola’s car as she strived to park near Jeevanjee Gardens.

While accusing the officer of trespass and harassment, Ntazola said she had not committed any mistake given that the spot she was in was where she had been parking her motor vehicle routinely.

To punish the officer, the lady took it upon herself to drive him to Kitengela and left him there.

Delving into the matter, Nairobi county secretary Patrick Analo said the lady, despite being offended, erred in detaining the man in her car and driving away with him.

He, however, said the county marshal would be subjected to disciplinary action.

“There is a report I’m expecting from that officer and his supervisors which will inform the disciplinary action to be taken. He needs to explain to us under what circumstances he entered that car,” Analo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST