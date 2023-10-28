Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Members of the Nairobi County Assembly ICT Committee have put Governor Johnson Sakaja on the spot after they raised concerns over the management of the Nairobi Revenue System (NRS), saying a number of irregularities are currently at play.

In a statement, committee members detailed seven Key issues they say are raising eyebrows on the transparency and accountability of the NRS.

The Committee, led by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, said despite Section 157 (1) & (2) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012 mandating the County Executive Committee member for finance to designate persons to be responsible for collecting, receiving, and accounting for county government revenue, the same is not the case with Nairobi.

“Both the current and the previous CECM Finance in the County are not aware of the owners of the current collector and manager of the current revenue system in the County, popularly known as the Nairobi Revenue System (NRS),” the committee members said in a statement.

According to them, the Finance and ICT CECs are also clueless about the whereabouts of the servers that run the system.

The group claims that there are no valid contracts existing in which Nairobi County has appointed the Nairobi Revenue System to be its principal collector.

The MCA noted that Nairobi has a potential of 25 revenue streams. Of this, only 8 are automated while 17 are not.

The ones not automated majorly collect Cess from markets.

Failure to automate all revenue streams, the MCAs say, has led to low revenue being collected with the group claiming that only 10 per cent of total revenue is declared.

The group went on to raise concerns over claims of sub-contraction of revenue collection by KRA and then to the Nairobi Revenue System in an unclear and un-procedural way.

ICT Members say the revenue declared now as having been collected from Nairobi is far below the amount expected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST