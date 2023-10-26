Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has finally broken silence after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula approved Azimio’s decision to remove her as the Minority Deputy Whip and replace her with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

In a statement on her Facebook account, Sabina, who was appointed as the Jubilee Parliamentary Party Chief Whip, quoted the bible noting she has been elevated by God.

“Psalms 121. He who watches over Maitu Sabina Chege does not slumber nor sleep… what an elevation from God… From Deputy Minority Whip of some coalition to Chief Whip of Jubilee Parliamentary Party! To God be the Glory,” she stated.

EALA MP Kanini Kega congratulated Chege for the new role, adding that Jubilee’s ‘abusive’ marriage with Azimio has been dissolved.

“Congratulations Hon Sabina Chege CBS, you are now the substantive Jubilee Party whip in Parliament. Azimio, the abusive marriage is dissolved,” he stated.

Speaker Wetang’ula okayed the removal of Chege from the Deputy Minority position, saying there was nothing barring the decision by the Minority side to replace her with Mwenje.

“There currently exists no bar against the decision made by the minority party to replace its deputy whip. Standing Order 20 A5 requires the speaker to convey a decision to replace a whip to the house, in this regard the Honorable Mark Mwenje the MP forthwith replaces Sabina Chege MP as deputy whip of the Minority party,” said Wetangula.

However, he recognized Jubilee as a Parliamentary party and appointed Chege as its Parliamentary whip on an interim basis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.