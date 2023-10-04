Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Tuesday submitted a proposal to the National Dialogue Committee, advocating for legislation that could disqualify leaders like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is associated with violent demonstrations in the country from elections.

Reading the proposal, UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala said the legislation should bar leaders who lead violent demonstrations.

“We are conscious of the Bill of Rights as enshrined in the Constitution. We propose legislation to regulate the right to demonstration and picketing enshrined in Article 37. The legislation should specifically address and provide mechanisms to bar political leaders who lead violent demonstrations from vying for any other elective position,” Malala said.

The report also said the legislation should direct organisers of the demos to gazette the technicalities of their protests.

Kenya Kwanza said the move would provide sanity and order in the country’s politics.

“Further, the legislation should mandate the organisers of the demonstrations to gazette the venue, time and reason for picketing. The legislation should provide measures to ensure the leaders and organisers of violent protests, which may occasion the destruction of property and loss of lives, are held liable.

“This will encourage sanity and order in our political class,” Malala explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST