Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Popular city preacher Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry church, which is located at Roysambu, has left Netizens talking after his flashy entourage was filmed leaving his newly-built church in Joska along Kangundo Road.

Mwai moves around with a fleet of high-end guzzlers like a high-profile politician.

He is guarded by armed GSU officers who follow him wherever he goes.

His security detail also includes heavily built bodyguards and several high-end chase cars.

A video shared on social media shows a GSU officer opening the door for him as he makes his way to his Landcruiser V8.

Mwai’s heavily built bodyguards dressed in suits accompany him in his guzzler.

GSU officers lead the flashy convoy as congregants marvel at the bishop’s security detail.

Bishop Mwai is a close friend of President Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.