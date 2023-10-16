Monday, October 16, 2023 – A close ally of President William Ruto has threatened to sue the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after he was linked to a gold scamming racket in Runda, where three suspects conned a South African national Sh 18.5 million.

The three suspects told detectives that they were working with TransNzoia Senator, Alan Chesang, who is a notorious gold scammer.

In a statement on Sunday, Chesang challenged the DCI detectives to conduct thorough investigations instead of making baseless accusations against him.

“I vehemently deny any involvement in the gold scam you’ve mentioned. Such baseless accusations can inflict irreparable damage to my reputation. I will take all necessary legal actions to address these false claims and protect my name. It’s imperative that investigations are conducted diligently to uncover the truth,” Chesang stated on his X platform.

The three suspects, Fauzia Wanjiru alias Issa, Shallo Fatma alias Tett, and Jackson Ochieng, were arrested at Momesa Vale house number 199 on Saturday, following an intelligence-led operation.

The three will be arraigned in court today.

