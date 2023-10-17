Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, has blasted those sympathising with the victims of ongoing Mavoko Portland Cement eviction and demolitions, saying they are shedding crocodile tears.

Speaking yesterday, Ichung’wah claimed that the victims were defrauded by politicians and duped into buying public land.

“Some investors, many of them including political leaders use what we call “squatter” to invade private land, subdivide it, and then sell it to gullible Kenyans then when their houses are demolished the same politicians turn around and accuse the demolishers, yet they are part of the scam,” Ichung’wah stated.

Nonetheless, the UDA MP said it was hurting to see people’s investments flattened because of selfish individuals.

“Kenyans have been defrauded and today there is a cry in Mavoko. Kenyans who invested their hard earnings in buying land, and built houses have had to see their investments, some lifetime savings come down,” he said.

“However, these people did not fall on that land like manna from heaven. They were conned by people who made them invest their resources in land that did not belong to the purported sellers.”

Ongoing demolitions on East African Portland Cement PLC land have entered day five.

The demolitions, which began last Friday after President William Ruto gave the green light, have seen hundreds of residents of the newly created county village in Athi River, Machakos, rendered homeless with several schools and churches demolished.

Those who had settled in the area were forced to evict as bulldozers roared louder bringing down lush homes on the disputed land.

