Saturday, October 21, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has ordered thorough investigations after four people died at Kericho Green Stadium on Friday during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

The four died during a stampede at the entry to the stadium which was the official venue of this year’s Mashujaa Day fete.

According to police, the stampede came about after a tea vendor in one of the Green Stadium’s entrances spilled hot tea that prompted the crowd to take to their heels.

Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Interior ordered a thorough probe to establish what happened.

In a statement, the CS Kithure Kindiki-led docket called for calm from Kenyans as its investigators got to the bottom of the matter.

“The ministry is deeply saddened by the stampede incident that happened earlier today when patriotic Kenyans tried to access the Kericho Green Stadium, to commemorate the 60th Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

“We appeal to the public for their cooperation and calm as we work to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event and ensure the necessary measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” Read part of the statement.

The President has already condoled the families of those who died and those who were injured during the stampede.

The Kenyan DAILY POST