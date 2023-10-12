Thursday, October 12, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto has ordered immediate transfers of police officers who have been in one station for more than 3 years.

Appearing before the Senate National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations Committee, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that the government has already begun transferring officers en masse.

Kindiki further directed that the process be completed within 60 days threatening that those who fail to heed the directive will have their salaries withheld.

“The directive by the government is that any officer after the 60 days who continues to resist or for whatever reason does not move to a different station, the salary will be stopped. It is that serious,” Kindiki added.

Kindiki, while revealing that the directive was issued two weeks ago, said that the government has also taken the decision to ensure that police officers assigned to undertake special operations spend a maximum of one year at a station.

“For those doing serious operations, normally we move them within one year because of the kinetic and demanding nature of the operations they are involved in,” Kindiki said.

He further disclosed how police officers who die in the line of duty are compensated.

Kindiki revealed that the officers are entitled to a package that includes a one-off payment which is equivalent to 8 years of gross salary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST