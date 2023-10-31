Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has read malice in yesterday’s incident in which President William Ruto’s government sent a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers to invade his office.

The heavily armed GSU officers blocked the entrance to Kisii Governor Simba Arati’s office.

The officers, who were numbering about 30, did not reveal what they had gone to do at the governor’s residence but later, the Kisii police boss denied raids on Arati’s office saying the officers were just resting.

Speaking on the matter, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) governor said there were dark forces fighting him over his stand in fighting corruption.

However, according to Arati, the officers were up to no good as he predicted that there were people who wanted him impeached.

He said those who want him impeached are mighty, adding that they are already bribing the Kisii County Assembly to the tune of KSh500,000 to start impeachment proceedings against him.

“There are dark and ominous clouds I have seen ahead of me, Pray for me. I have heard that some ward reps have been promised KSh500,000 each to start impeachment proceedings against me, kindly pray for me we must win,” Arati said.

“These are pro-graft forces fighting me. They are mighty, personally, I don’t have much to fight them, they have everything. I am only armed with a strong conviction that I will win,” he added.

In a statement, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party has since condemned the alleged police raid at Kisii Governor Simba Arati’s office.

The opposition party, through its Council Executive Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, asked the Kenya Kwanza government to cease and desist from harassing county chiefs.

Oparanya, who is also the deputy party leader, further alleged that the Monday morning was meant to force Arati to support a particular side.

The Kenyan DAILY POST