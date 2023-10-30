Monday, October 30, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Dr David Ndii, has once again posted a controversial message on the X platform that may land him in trouble with his boss.

In a post on Monday, Ndii said it would have been better if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had won last year’s presidential election so that he could inherit the bad economy from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ndii said Uhuru practiced ‘voodoo economics’ where he depleted foreign reserves to strengthen the Kenya Shilling to make Kenya’s economy appear stable which he claimed was a bad idea.

“Uhuru depleted foreign exchange reserves and increased the strength of the shilling and interest rates (to make the economy appear stable). Now we are being blamed.

“You don’t know how many times we’ve said it would have been better if we had lost the election so that the dynasty’s brothers could inherit their problems,” Ndii stated.

Ndii’s remarks come a week after Central Bank of Kenya(CBK) governor, Dr Kamau Thugge told a parliamentary committee that Uhuru overvalued the Kenya Shilling by 25 percent and that is why Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime has a herculean task of stabilizing the country’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST