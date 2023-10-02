Monday, October 2, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Deputy Chief of Staff and former Turkana Governor Josepht Nanok may be on the run as we speak for allegedly looting a whopping Sh100 billion.

This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into how Nanok used about Sh100 billion during his 10 years as the governor.

Nanok has been on the spot over many stalled projects dotting the drought and poverty-ravaged Turkana County.

The investigations by the anti-graft commission follow an invitation by the Senate for a probe into how the county spent billions allocated to the devolved unit by the exchequer.

Nanok was the first governor to be elected at the onset of devolution in 2013, receiving billions annually but the Senate and EACC now believe part of the allocations were mismanaged while others used to line the pockets of some powerful individuals.

“The stalled projects, corruption and financial mismanagement that we have seen in Turkana over the last 10 years, I think we could reach a conclusion that this is a crime scene,” Senate County Public Accounts Committee chair Moses Kajwang’ said during the investigations.

Among the projects that senators and EACC have questioned include cost variations on the construction of county headquarters, stalled construction of governor’s residence and several other stalled public amenities projects.

Senators have also questioned the thinking behind some spending during the governor’s term in office.

For instance, the county spent close to a billion shillings in putting up the county headquarters when the money could be used to improve healthcare, early childhood education and provide water among other basic necessities.

The stalled governor’s residence project has gobbled over Ksh300 million, something that senators pointed out was a waste of public resources since the building is not habitable.

