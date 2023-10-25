Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has upset Kenyans over his obsession with things that don’t matter at the expense of those that matter the most.

Koskei has been obsessing about corruption when what Kenyans need is a policy that will reduce the high cost of living, which is taking a toll on hustlers.

Yesterday, Koskei lamented over what he described as extremely poor work culture among civil servants.

Speaking at the official opening of the 27th Annual National Human Resource Management Conference in Naivasha, Koskei criticized civil servants for their inadequate compliance with working hours, dress codes, official languages, the code of conduct, and standards of norms.

“The work culture in the public service has extremely deteriorated, to unacceptable levels and there is no secret in that,” Koskei stated.

To stem this trend, Koskei called upon human resource manager to ensure they gatekeep the culture in government departments to ensure that standards are maintained.

The Head of Public Service further decried the lack of professionalism in the government in areas like promotion, deployment, designation, and staff development.

The former Agriculture Minister also revealed that the civil service is struggling with mental health challenges.

Koskei further called on Human Resource professionals to promote diversity and ensure that their workplaces reflect professionalism and represent a national outlook.

At the time, Koskei urged police officers to help the government stamp out the vice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST