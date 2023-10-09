Monday, October 9, 2023 – President William Ruto will face a herculean task in managing 13 percent of the Mt Kenya vote during his re-election in 2027, former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has stated.

Keter spoke after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that he would deliver 100 percent of the Mt Kenya vote during the 2027 presidential election.

Keter said because of lies and betrayal, Ruto will be lucky to manage 13 percent in the Mt Kenya region and even said Rift Valley residents are also tired of his regime.

“I think you will be forced to reverse the target, you will be lucky to get 13% votes in 2027 from Mt Kenya. Even in Rift Valley things are thick the way Mwananchi has learnt your lies and fake promises.

“That is the tragedy all over the country, I don’t know Uganda maybe you pursue it.” Keter wrote on his X account.

Keter spoke amid a fierce rebellion in Mt Kenya region, where residents are accusing Ruto of failing them by introducing high taxes that are making them close businesses and also failing to lower the cost of living as he promised them during presidential campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST