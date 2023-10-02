Monday, October 2, 2023 – It appears President William Ruto doesn’t want to see any children home in the country.

This is after he ordered the closure of all children’s homes and orphanages in the country; a move that has sent chilling waves to the children’s institutions.

The announcement was made by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore when she met Staff and Children at the Child Welfare Society of Kenya Temporary Place of Safety on Saturday.

The CS announced that this was part of the Deinstitutionalization of Children programme being implemented by the government.

According to the CS, some individuals were taking advantage of the children’s homes to engage in human trafficking.

“Deinstitutionalisation of Children is the process of reforming child care systems and closing down of orphanages and children’s homes and in place finding suitable homely placements for vulnerable children and support them in non-institutional ways,” Bore explained how the program would work.

In the new program, homeless or rescued children will be placed under government-identified foster homes.

CS explained that most countries in the world had embraced the idea of foster parents and it had proved more successful than children’s homes.

In November 2022, Ruto announced that he would phase out children’s homes and orphanages with the goal of having children back in families and under community-based care in the next 10 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST