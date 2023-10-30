Monday, October 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has said his government will not be held hostage by maize farmers who want to sell their maize at exorbitant prices.

Speaking on Sunday, Ruto said that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will buy a 90kg bag of maize for Sh 4,000 and not the Sh 5000 the farmers have been demanding.

Ruto urged the farmers to look for other markets if they were not ready to sell their products to NCPB.

“It is not a must that you sell your maize to NCPB. We buy a 90kg bag at KSh 4,000, but if you get where you can sell at KSh 5,000, there is no problem. No one will force,” Ruto said.

The Head of state also reiterated the government’s plan to enhance food security, promising storage services for local farmers.

“If you want to store your maize safely, we have a storage capacity of up to 20 million bags. You will only pay Sh 10 per bag in a month,” the president said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST