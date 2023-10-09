Monday, October 9, 2023 – President William Ruto has shocked fellow African leaders after he took a different position from that of the African Union on the war between Israel and Palestine.

Ruto came out to support Israel in the Israel-Palestinian war, condemning the Palestine offensive which he termed as terrorism.

The president called for the perpetrators of the violence experienced in Israel, which poses a threat to international peace and security, to be brought to book.

“Kenya joins the rest of the world in solidarity with the State of Israel and unequivocally condemns terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in the country.

“The people of Kenya and their government hereby express deepest sympathy and send condolences to the families of all victims,” Ruto wrote.

However, Ruto’s stance contradicted other African leaders who had different opinions on the matter.

For instance, Algeria’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement referencing Israel’s attack in Gaza “that claimed the lives of innocent sons and daughters of the Palestinian people who fell as martyrs under the persistence of the Israeli occupation.”

Similarly, Tunisian President Kais Saied expressed his “full and unconditional stand with the Palestinian people.”

South Africa took the same cue, where it condemned Israel and supported Palestine.

On the other hand, the African Union, led by Chair Moussa Faki came out to condemn the war and condole with the affected.

While Faki did not expressly take sides, he emphasized that the main cause of the conflict is the “denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign State.”

