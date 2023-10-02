Monday, October 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has secured massive jobs for Kenyan hustlers in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during a service at the Lang’ata Deliverance Church, Ruto vowed to help jobless Kenyans get jobs abroad, starting with Saudi Arabia.

He outlined the strides made so far in the digital space about which he has been passionate.

To complement the job opportunities in the digital sector, Ruto said he had entered into a handful of bilateral agreements with countries overseas to import labour from Nairobi.

Currently on his to-do list is the actualisation of a deal with Saudi Arabia which he said needs around 500,000 Kenyans to provide labour.

Ruto noted that he would be flying to the Gulf nation soon to officialise the deal.

“Those from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) want workers. Next month I will be travelling to Saudi Arabia to sign a deal in which 500,000 workers are needed,” he said.

President William Ruto revealed Kenya was engaging overseas partners for employment opportunities.

The president, while taking cognizance of the suffering endured by Kenyans in countries in the Arab world, explained that the agreements were elaborate and would factor in the welfare of the expatriate workers.

The jobs would involve all qualifications cadres between semi-skilled, skilled, and professional.

This comes even as more and more Kenyans continue to die mysteriously in Saudi Arabia due to mistreatment and skewed labour laws.

