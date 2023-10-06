Friday, October 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has today ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to ensure normalcy is restored in Sondu, Kisumu County, where over 8 people died after two communities clashed.

Speaking during his working tour in the area on Friday, Ruto issued a stern warning to those taking part in the clashes and shedding innocent blood, saying their days were numbered.

Ruto said the people involved in the clashes would be dealt with the same way the government was dealing with bandits in the North Rift and Al Shabaab militants.

He further noted that the time for tribal clashes was long gone, saying the government belonged to all Kenyans irrespective of their political differences.

“Kuna watu wanaturudisha nyuma na kuleta vita kati ya jamii na kati ya majirani. Nishamwambia Kithure Kindiki, vile tumewakalia wale wa North Rift na Al Shabaab hawa watu wa Sondu hapa watakiona cha mtema kuni,” Ruto said.

Ruto spoke a day after Azimio One Kenya Alliance politicians accused ‘big names’ in the county and national government of instigating the violence.

