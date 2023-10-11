Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Kenya risks losing financial development aid of about Ksh4.2 trillion from the United States and European nations if the anti-LGBTQ bill is enacted.

In an economic assessment study report, lawyer and economist Fred Ogola warned against implementing the Family Protection Bill tabled before the Parliament by Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma.

Kaluma’s bill seeks to criminalize homosexuality and same-sex marriages. If passed into law, it will criminalize the promotion, recruitment, and funding of homosexuality and LGBTQ.

“It is my submission that President Ruto should sign these bills into law only if he has a concrete plan of where he is going to get the Ksh4.186 trillion,” Ogola warned in a statement.

According to the economic assessment study conducted by Trailblazers Business Strategies led by the barrister, the criminalization of LGBTQ would immensely impact the bilateral relations between Kenya and European countries.

“Kenya depends a lot on foreign donors, especially the EU and USA. These donors have given pre-conditions for their continuous support, and one of their conditions – unfortunately, – is support for the LQBTQ which is presented as equal protection and non-discrimination of each individual irrespective of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, etc…”

“Violating any of these conditions may lead to withholding of financial support. Therefore, if the bill is signed into law, Kenya must be ready to lose around Ksh4.186 trillion,” Ogola warned.

The lawyer further argued that the government should be ready to part with Ksh11 billion if the bill succeeds, as the government will use the funds to train law enforcement officers.

It will also incur the cost of ensuring that the criminal justice system can accommodate the social and economic rights of those found violating the new laws on LGBTQ.

