Saturday, October 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed a longtime ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Naomi Shaban, as the Chairperson of the Tobacco Control Board.

The head of state announced the changes via a gazette notice released on Friday, October 13.

Shaban, who will serve for a three-year term, replaced Khama Rogo – a health sector Specialist who has worked with renowned organizations, including the World Bank.

The Tobacco Control Board advises the Minister of Health on the national policy to be adopted with regard to the production, manufacture, sale, advertising, promotion, sponsorship, and use of tobacco and tobacco products.

Ruto also appointed Mount Kenya University Founder Dr Simon Gicharu to be Chairperson of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for a period of three years.

The billionaire who owns TV47 and Radio 47 will replace Prof Elishiba Njambi Kimani.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithuire Kindiki also appointed former Jubilee Party Chairperson Nelson Nzuya as a member of the Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board.

Dzuya will serve on the board for three years, with his term ending in 2026. The politician was kicked out from Jubilee during the Uhuru-led National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Ngong Racecourse in May this year.

Other appointees included Job Chirchir, who will serve as the Water Services Regulatory Board chairperson for three years.

Ruto further appointed Titus Korir to the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) board as the chairperson for three years by the Head of State.

In other appointments done by the Cabinet Secretaries, Nancy Gathuku and George Okeyo were appointed to the Registration of Certified Public Secretaries Board Board of Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, respectively, by Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u.

