Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has shown Sudanese Generals the middle finger after he defied their disapproval of his involvement in restoring peace in the troubled Horn of Africa country.

In a meeting with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) at State House Nairobi yesterday, Ruto gave his remarks on the progress of the talks, revealing that he was pushing on with his position.

“A coordinated approach involving all stakeholders is the best chance to restore peace and stability, accelerate the return to normalcy, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis inside the country and in the wider region,” noted Ruto.

This comes as the US-backed Ruto’s peace initiative by barring Sudan officials opposed to Ruto in the ongoing peace talks.

In June, Sudanese General Ab-del Fattah Al-Burhan rejected the Ruto-led peace process.

The initiative dubbed “Troika on Sudan ” includes representatives from Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Somalia.

The process wants to bring General Al-Burhan and his rival Mohamed Dagalo to the negotiation table within 10 days.

Al Burhan had requested the process to be led by South Sudan President Salva Kiir, claiming that Kenya was supporting Mohammed Dagalo.

He claimed that Kenya was taking sides with the RSF in the ongoing conflict in Sudan and that Ruto has a personal relationship with Dagalo.

In response, IGAD insisted on maintaining the process led by Ruto to pursue peace in Sudan.

IGAD officials outlined in an IGAD communique the resolutions will remain in effect until the eight-member bloc’s heads of state revise them.

