Monday, October 9, 2023 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has criticized Kenya Kwanza MPs, accusing them of failing to adequately represent their constituents in Parliament.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Wamuchomba claimed that her Kenya Kwanza colleagues have thus far not been making independent decisions and shied away from correcting President William Ruto’s government, which she argued has worked against Mt Kenya’s interests.

In particular, Wamuchomba questioned why Mt Kenya legislators went silent on the one-man one-shilling conversation after prodding from President William Ruto.

According to the MP, this is the clearest indicator that politicians from the region do not have the electorate’s interests at heart.

“Parliament is an independent institution and lawmakers have the right to stand firm and represent their people and not simply echo the government’s position in the chambers,” Wamuchomba said during the talk show.

To justify her point, Wamuchomba further referenced voting patterns in Parliament, giving the example of how Mt Kenya lawmakers voted in the Finance Bill 2023.

Wamuchomba posed that it is now high time for Mt Kenya MPs to unite and resolve issues stopping Mt Kenya residents from working in unison.

This she said, will ensure the leaders work for the people and deliver on their mandate.

“As Mt. Kenya MPs, recent developments in the political scene need to be an eye-opener for us.

“If we fail to unite and organise ourselves properly, we might have a repeat of what happened in 2018 which is the handshake government,” the MP said.

Wamuchomba further threw her weight behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is currently facing widespread criticism for his ‘shareholders’ remark.

