Monday, October 9, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has claimed President William Ruto has a plan to shortchange Mt Kenya people by having a handshake with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday, Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, claimed there would be a handshake similar to the one between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader.

According to Wamuchomba, Mt Kenya leaders are being ‘played’ with claims that there is no political deal between Ruto and Raila.

Wamuchomba said it is a matter of when and not if it happens and that the Central region will stand to lose.

“The same handshake that happened last time is the same that will play out again. But we, the people of Mt Kenya, are being told nothing is happening.

“But some of the cards have been hidden so that we (Mt Kenya people) can be comfortable.

“But plans are happening, and the handshake will happen; when it happens, the people of Mt Kenya Kenya will be left in the dark,” Wamuchomba said

The Kenyan DAILY POST